Patagonia Women's 3.5” Strider Shorts, Large, Blue

Fit and Design: Regular fit Chafe-free comfort Lightweight, fast-drying shorts for more casual runs and warmer weather Flat-knit elastic waistband with power mesh for enhanced fit and recovery; internal flat drawcord for minimal bulk Center-back semi secure pocket constructed to reduce bounce when holding phone, card or keysLightweight Reflective logo on left hem Technology: HeiQ® Fresh durable odor control Ultralight, fast-drying 100% polyester microdobby body fabric with a DWR (durable water repellent) finish Additional Details: 3½"" inseam with 1"" split