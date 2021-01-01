A cozy pair of sweats you'll want to leave the house in - these Aviator Nation pants are carefully broken down to ensure you feel like they have always belonged to you. This style includes flattering ankle cuffs, a drawstring band waist for fit and comfort, and rainbow 5 stripes on the side. - Color: Heather Grey - Exceptionally soft broken in fleece - Elasticated waist - Five stripe embroidery at the leg - Embroidered logo detail- Elasticated cuffs - 50% Cotton, 37% Polyester, 13% Rayon - Made in USA - Style #: WSPRS5-HTHR - Machine wash cold *Model is 5'9 and wearing size S | Women's Aviator Nation 5 Stripe Sweatpants in Heather Grey, Size XS