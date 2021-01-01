Womens 5 Year Pink Breast Cancer Survivor Flag Back Print Graphic V-Neck T-Shirt

I wear pink I'm a survivor 5 year breast cancer awareness distressed American flag graphic back print with a pink breast cancer ribbon with sayings & quotes on it for women ladies who kicked cancers butt & say I won. For cancer patients who beat it. Patriotic inspirational Breast cancer USA flag clothing apparel with graphic on back of clothes with messages for a girl fighter warrior & lady who is cancer free, no more chemo. Wear pink in October for breast cancer awareness month to support loved ones. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem