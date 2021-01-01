One A Day Women's 50+ Multivitamin Tablets, Multivitamins for Women 50+, 175 Ct

One A Day Women's 50+ Healthy Advantage Multivitamins offer 100% or more of the Daily Value of at least 15 key nutrients in a single tablet. One A Day Women's 50+ Healthy Advantage is designed to address health concerns of women as they age. This daily multivitamin contains Vitamins A, C, and E, Zinc, Selenium, Copper and Manganese to support cell health* in an easy to take pill. One A Day Women's 50+ Healthy Advantage is Formulated to support:** bone health, joint health, heart health**, eye health, immune health, and physical energy by helping convert food to fuel.* One A Day Women's 50+ Healthy Advantage Multivitamin is free of gluten, wheat, soy allergens, dairy, artificial flavors, and artificial sweeteners. Women over the age of 50 should take one tablet daily with food. One A Day Multivitamins can provide nutritional support that you and your family may need. **Not a replacement for heart medications. *This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.