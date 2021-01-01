New Balance Womens New Balance 574 - Womens Running Shoes Black/Pink Glow Size 9.5

Step into comfort in these women's New Balance 574 sneakers. Designed with advanced cushioning technology in the midsole the sneakers will keep you moving with ease all-day long. Street-savvy style comes in the form of suede upper with streamlined construction and a clean finish. Suede and mesh upper permits breathability keeping your feet dry. Padded collar and tongue provides support and a snug fit. ENCAP® technology gives you the utmost comfort and flexibility. TPU heel insert adds support and stability. EVA and polyurethane midsole create lightweight shock-absorption. Rubber outsole enhances durability and traction.