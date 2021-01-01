Fruit of the Loom Women's 6pk 360 Stretch Comfort Cotton Bikini Underwear - Colors May Vary 5

Fruit of the Loom's 360 Stretch Comfort Cotton Bikinis are the perfect addition to your underwear drawer. This super soft, premium cotton triblend fabric has added stretch that moves with you. It also features a stretchy elastic waistband that wont roll, dig, or pinch. Plus it stays in place. The triblend fabric makes these panties not only reliable but ideal for every day wear. These panties are designed for effortless comfort, so stock up now! The women's classic bikini silhouette features a moderate rise that sits slightly above the hips and offers moderate seat coverage. As always, Fruit of the Loom panties are tag-free and made with a 100percent cotton liner for extra comfort. Prints and color may vary. Size: 5. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.