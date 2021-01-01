Hanes Women's 6pk Cotton Ribbed Heather Briefs Assorted - 9, Grey

The Hanes Women’s Ribbed Cotton Brief Underwear brings together the cotton you love and the fit you need. Made from cotton-rich heathered fabric, each breathable panty looks and feels like your softest worn-in tee. The ribbed design will softly conform for a perfect fit, and these panties also feature an ultra-soft waistband for an all over gentle flex fit. Plus, you’ll stay comfortably cool thanks to a moisture wicking finish. Slip these on and instantly fall back in love with the classic comfort and softness of cotton. Size: 9. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.