Levi's Women's 721 High-Rise Skinny Jeans - Azure Glow 28, Blue Glow

Flatters your waist and holds you in. The ultimate waist-defining fit. In 1873, Levi's invented the blue jean. What started as a piece of clothing for the American worker quickly became an icon of American style around the globe. And every Levi's style is crafted with the same high standard of craftsmanship and quality they've always been known for. Worn by everyone from miners and rebels to rockstars, Levi's aren't just made to be worn, but to be lived in, too. Size: 28. Color: Azure Glow. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.