Dolomite Women's 76 Satin Evo Jacket - Medium - Sand

Features of the DOLOMITE 76 SATIN EVO W'S JACKET Soft and warm down satin jacket with fixed hood Front part of hood adjustable with snap buttons Zip closure with branded puller and protected by a storm flap fixed with snap button Hand pockets closed with hidden zippers Webbing waist back belt with DNA bicolor bartacks on right side Side bottom with elastic for a better Fit Perfect style to be used on cold winter days Fabric Details Whole Shell Garment: 100% Nylon Traceable White Duck Down 90/10, 700 Fill Power