Women's Vanity Fair 76338 Illumination Full Figure Underwire Bra (Midnight Black 42DD)

Vanity Fair Illumination Full Figure Underwire Bra (76338). This full figure bra features contour cups with a striated overlay, trimmed with glossy satin along top cup edges and straps for a lovely neckline. Back also features satin trim beside hook-and-eye closure. Contour/t-shirt bra has underwires for superior support and an even, smooth, rounded shape. Full coverage cup is flexible and lightly padded for modesty. Fused satin interior in cups, sides and back is super soft against your skin. Interior bottom cup features integrated, fused support sling for added lift. Encased elastic top cup edge gives a more custom fit. Center panel is satin/opaque fabric with faux gem. Sides and back are tall, with encased elastic at edges for better fit. Seamless sides lie flat and smooth you. Wide, padded center pull straps adjust in the back with plastic hardware. Back coated metal hook-and-eye closure, see our Size Chart for hook counts. Tagless to prevent chafing. Supportive design is made for full busted and full figure women. Leotard back.