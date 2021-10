Lean and legs-for-days sexy, these perfectly faded black jeans are made of best-of-the-best denim, in this case a soft-to-touch blend woven with Tencel lyocell. The nine-inch rise has a super-sleek effect, thanks to a tricky detail-Magic Pockets in front that offer an extra layer of holds-you-in sorcery for the slimmest, smoothest look yet. Style Name: Madewell 9-Inch High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans: Tencel Edition (Lunar). Style Number: 5683556.