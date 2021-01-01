This 9ct gold Turquoise gemstone bracelet makes a beautiful life-long friend to celebrate an 11th anniversary, birth or just to acquire some extra super powers. The gold disc, which can be engraved with a name or special date, is polished on one side and brushed on the other, so you can wear it either way around. The hand set gemstone, Turquoise is said to be the talisman of kings, shamans and warriors. A stone of protection, luck and power, it is believed to bring strength to its bearer. So a good stone to have in a tight spot. And a small matching gemstone sits at the clasp which is adjustable to get the right fit. Each bracelet is hallmarked by the London Assay Office with our feature Auree hallmark. We love every piece of Auree Jewellery and each new owner has big responsibilities. It needs to be looked after carefully and considerately. Please promise us you will do that. This doesn't mean just stored away in a dusty box, they have great expectations for life and want to travel the world. It's over to you. Some helpful tips and hints to care for your 9ct Gold Bracelet. No Baths: always take jewellery off before showering or bathing (they have their own washing ritual). Holidays: don't forget to pack them for exciting trips away. Safety first: When not being worn, ensure they're kept safely in their little pouch. No Sleep: try not to wear them in bed. It's the easiest way to snag a chain. Dry Skin: lotions, potions & scents are not their bag. Wear often: they're highly sociable & like to be shown off at all times. The Auree Jewellery Cleaning Ritual Sterling Silver: use a silver cloth or polish wadding (not silver dip) Gold: use warm water and a soft cloth Gemstones: use warm water and a soft cloth & ensure they dry completely Pearls: these are very soft & need special care. Use warm soapy water (pure soap only) & ensure they dry completely before wearing again. Women's 9ct Gold Bali December Birthstone Bracelet Turquoise Auree Jewellery