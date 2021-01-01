Pair of chunky twist mini hoop earrings, your earrings come with an AURUM. Ldn bubble bag and stickers. Ear fitting opens with a hinged snap fastening. Materials: 9ct Gold Dimensions: Height 1.5 Width 1.5cm Our jewellery is real gold, here are some points on how to look after it to keep it looking its best: Store jewellery separately to minimise scratching and tangling Avoid wearing gold in swimming pools and spas as this will accelerate tarnishing due to the chemicals Remove jewellery when putting on lotion or spraying perfumes as chemicals will accelerate tarnishing Wearing gold jewellery in the shower will not harm the metal itself, but it can reduce the shine If gold starts to tarnish polish with a cleaning cloth. Gold should be cleaned regularly in order to maintain its shine. A soft, lint free cloth or gold polishing cloth is an effective way to keep gold jewellery looking its best. If it needs a little more TLC, we recommend cleaning the piece with a soft bristle toothbrush and warm water with a few drops of washing up to dislodge any dirt and maintain the gold's original shine. Women's 9ct Gold Mini Chunky Twist Hoops AURUM. Ldn