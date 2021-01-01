Women's Avenger A7451 Foundation Carbon Toe Waterproof Work Boot

The Avenger A7451 Foundation Carbon Toe Waterproof Work Boot provides durable comfort and protection on the job. The lightweight carbon nanofiber toe cap meets or exceeds ASTM 2413-17 I/75 C/75 standards. The removable rebound foam insole delivers extra comfort, while the non-metallic Lenzi puncture resistant plate provides added protection. The non-metallic hardware meets scratch resistant workplace requirements. The direct attach dual density PU slip-and oil-resistant outsole has a .43 Mark II slip rating. Waterproof membrane construction keeps you dry. Features and Benefits Super lightweight carbon nanofiber composite safety toe cap Removable rebound foam insole Lenzi® puncture-resistant plate Direct attach dual density PU slip and oil resistant outsole Waterproof membrane construction No exposed metal and 100% metal free