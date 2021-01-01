Women's Avenger A7675 6" Slip Resistant WP EH Soft Toe Work Boot

The women's Avenger 7675 6" Slip Resistant Waterproof EH Soft Toe Work boot has a specific last designed for a women's foot. Made from full grain leather on a direct attach and waterproof membrane construction, the direct attach construction ensures that you have a durable boot while the waterproof membrane construction ensures that your feet stay dry. Oil and super slip resistant outsole provides you with the protection you need on the job. Features and Benefits Full-Grain Leather Upper Removable Dual Density Insole with Extra Cushioning for Added Comfort Direct Attach Dual Density PU Slip- and Oil-Resistant Outsole Waterproof Membrane Construction Super Slip-Resistant, Mark II Slip Oily Wet .40 Meets or Exceeds ASTM F2892-11 EH Ratings Mark II Slip Resistant Test Results: SR Wet / 0.5, SR Oily / 0.45, SR Oily Wet / 0.4