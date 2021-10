Fit & Design: Fitted jogger pants Light, durable & super-comfortable stretch-woven fabric Tapered leg fit with stretchy half-back ribbed cuffs Open hand pockets to store small items Under Armour® logo graphics on left leg Encased elastic waistband with internal drawcord for a custom fit Technology: UA Storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability Built-in 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction Additional Details: Inseam: 29” Recommended care: Machine wash