Brown & White Stripe Fringe-Trim Scarf - Women. Treat yourself to a lightweight layer with this scarf boasting a breezy open weave and playful fringe for a touch of bohemian vibes. Whether wrapped around your neck or loosely draped over your shoulders, this accenting piece will effortlessly add character to your ensemble. 35.4'' W x 74.8'' H100% viscoseHand washImported