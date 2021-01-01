Womens Acid Wash Double Layer Mon Jeans - Blue - 12 - Jeans are the genius wear-with-anything wardrobe item Skinny, straight, or slim, find your perfect jeans fit in the boohoo denim collection. Work the hot-right-now high waist in mom jeans and baggy boyfriend styles, and take your blues to the next level with punk badges and rock 'n' roll rips. Wear with a basic tee by day and add barely-there heeled sandals to take your denim from day to night.Style: Mom JeansDesign: Acid WashFabric: DenimLength: Regular