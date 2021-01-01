Mammut Women's Aconcagua Light Midlayer Jacket - Large - Peacoat Melange

The Mammut Women's Aconcagua Light Midlayer Jacket is a lightweight midlayer for High output activity. Lightweight, breathable fleece makes this a functional jacket for mountain conditions. Stretchable materials provide freedom of movement and High levels of breathability during activity. Active moisture wicking fabric keeps you comfortable in any temperature. UPF 50+ protects you from harmful sun rays while you?re getting after it in nature. Features of the Mammut Women's Aconcagua Light Midlayer Jacket Pleasant lightweight stretch material with waffle structure Active moisture-wicking Flat seam design for a High level of comfort and to avoid chafing under the backpack Chest zipper pocket Functional 'underarm gusset' for optimum freedom of movement Functional thumb loop closes neatly at the opening Fabric Details 92% Polyester / 8% Spandex Weight: 230 g