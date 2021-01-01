FALKE Womens Active Breeze Sneaker Sock, Low Cut Socks, Breathable Cooling Sweat Wicking, Beige (Cream 4019), US 8-10.5 (EU 39-42 Ι UK 5.5-8), 1 Pair

Premium Low Cut Socks: 1 pair of thin sneaker socks for women that are incredibly soft, smooth and have a slight silk look to them; Ideal socks to wear with tennis shoes, sneakers and athletic shoes Ultra Breathable: These active women's socks have a cool climate regulating design for all day wear; We blend lyocell, a sustainable botanical fiber, with nylon for superior moisture absorption Quality Women's Socks: Our Active Breeze socks are made in Germany using the finest materials; Reinforced stress zones ensure durability and skin friendly materials offer superior cooling and comfort Designed for Women; Innovations by FALKE in knitting, along with special cylinders, allow for gender specific proportions; These socks are made for womens feet; No more pressure points or wrinkles Model number for the FALKE Active Breeze Sneaker Socks for Women, Lowcut ankle socks: 46124; available in sizes: US 5-7.5, US 8-10.5 Unique FALKE quality: we have the highest standards for what protects and warms your body. FALKE: traditional company and highest quality since 1895