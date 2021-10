Heather Balsam Green Pocket Cleo Active Joggers - Women. Hit the ground running in sporty-cool style with these sleek capri leggings, made with a secure high-rise waist and stretch-infused fabric for performance-ready comfort. Slip pockets at the sides offer a safe place for stashing small staples during workouts on the go. Size S: 29'' inseam90% polyester / 10% spandex Machine washImported