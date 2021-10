Heather Plum Pocket High-Waist Tummy Control 7/8 Leggings - Women. Stay comfortable during your workout or errand run with these stretch-infused leggings featuring a high-waisted cut and side pocket. Openwork lattice detailing at the ankle adds a trendy twist to your action-ready style. Size S: 25'' inseam86% polyester / 14% spandexMachine washImportedDash for the Deal