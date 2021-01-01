Women's Active Tropical Allover Print Capri Legging

Get out and get active in these Tropical Active Leggings from Danskin Now. Featuring an inspiring all-over tropical print and side mesh detail, this pair of active leggings will quickly become your go-to workout leggings. Made of soft and flexible polyester with a wide elastic waistband that that has a small inner pocket to keep your cash or keys. The moister wicking technology will keep your dry throughout your activity, whether that's working out in the gym or taking a brisk walk around the lake. Complete with inner drawstring cords to provide a custom fit around your waist. Pair with your favorite workout tee or sports bra to complete this look or with other Danksin Now tropical print active wear. Also available in plus sizes.