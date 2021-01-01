Tommy Hilfiger Women's Adaptive Funnel Neck Popover Sweatshirt with Magnetic Zipper, DEEP Lichen Green-PT, XS

Designed with and for people with disabilities. Tommy Hilfiger women's sweatshirt. Our sweatshirt is a dependable, cozy when temps dip. The funnel neck provides added protection when the winds start to blow. Part of our Adaptive Collection, designed for ease of dressing in classic Tommy style. Magnetic zip closure with extended zipper pull allows wearer to zip and unzip with one hand. Oversized Fit. Sleeve 31.5" center back to cuff. Length 25" high point of shoulder to hem. Based on a size medium. Magnets are safety tested. If you have a pacemaker, consult your physician before using our products. Close all fasteners prior to wash. Machine wash warm. Tumble dry gentle cycle. Do not iron magnets. Additional care instructions may be found on the garment.