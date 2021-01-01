Tommy Hilfiger Women's Adaptive Magnetic Button Shirt Regular Fit, Bright White-PT/CORE Navy/Multi, L

Designed with and for people with disabilities. Tommy Hilfiger women's shirt. An indispensable wardrobe staple that flies with everything in your wardrobe—our classic stripe shirt spun from pure, premium cotton. Part of our Adaptive Collection, designed for ease of dressing in classic Tommy style. Top two buttons functional. Concealed magnetic closures at front placket and cuffs appear as traditional buttons. Regular Fit. Sleeve 31" center back to cuff. Length 27.5" high point of shoulder to hem. Based on a size 6.