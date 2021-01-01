Tommy Hilfiger Women's Adaptive Shirt with Magnetic Buttons, Bright White/Multi, LG

Designed with and for people with disabilities. Tommy Hilfiger women’s shirt. An otherwise ordinary shirt becomes so much more courtesy of our all-over signature crest. Concealed magnetic closures at front placket appear as traditional button front. Close all fasteners prior to wash. Machine wash warm. Line dry. Do not iron magnets. Additional care instructions may be found on the garment. Magnets are safety tested. If you have a pacemaker, consult your physician before using our products. Part of our Adaptive Collection, designed for ease of dressing in classic Tommy style.