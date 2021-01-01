Tommy Hilfiger Women's Adaptive Stretch Shorts Seated Fit with Velcro Brand Closure and Magnetic Fly, Light WASH, 4

Designed with and for people with disabilities. Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive women’s short. Our see-worthy sailor short makes a perfect fit in stretchy cotton (and is supremely flirty with wedge sandals). So easy to wear thanks to an adjustable waist and VELCRO brand closure and magnetic fly. Part of our Adaptive Collection, designed for ease of dressing in classic Tommy style. VELCRO brand closure replaces traditional button/zip fly. Internal pull-up loops. No back pockets, seams, or yoke seams. Shorter front rise to reduce fabric bunching, higher back rise for comfort and coverage. Machine washable.