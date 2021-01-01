This vintage inspired short-sleeved tea dress is a classic cut with a playful feel. The Adele fits gently through the bodice finishing in a sophisticated knee length swing skirt. Subtle gathers to the waist add softness to the silhouette, while a slim shawl collar and functioning buttons add interest. Wear in Blue Arenes Summer Fruit - a glorious blue backdrop featuring a bold and bright motif of foliage and fruit. The soft viscose is perfect for keeping cool in the warmer months and drapes beautifully adding graceful movement to the piece. The skirt features our signature concealed side seam pockets and the Adele is finished with a side zip fastening and lining to the bodice. Made from and bodice lined in 100% viscose Jade is 5'9 and wears a size 10 100% Viscose Turn inside out and Machine wash at 30°C with similar colours Do not tumble dry. Dry away from direct heat and sunlight Cool iron on reverse Do not bleach To prevent any shrinkage, we strongly suggest ironing inside out whilst damp on a low heat setting to maintain the original shape Women's Blue Adele Summer Fruits Short Dress Large Emily and Fin