adidas Women's AEROREADY Long Sleeve Golf Pullover, XL, Multi

Conquer the course no matter what the conditions are in the adidas® Women’s AEROREADY® Long Sleeve Golf Pullover. Featuring WND-READY® and AEROREADY® technologies for warmth, as well as UPF 50+ factor to prevent sunburn, you’ll always be ready for a round. Technology: WIND-RDY® technology for wind-resistance and water repellance AEROREADY® moisture-wicking fabric to quickly evaporate sweat Freshrite® odor suppressing fabric UPF 50+ factor to prevent sunburn Design Details: Half-zip placket with mock neck for adjustable comfort Lightweight fabric for comfort in all conditions Color contrasting inserts on sides for added style Style: FJ4913,FJ4912