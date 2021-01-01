Nike Women's AeroSwift Running Shorts, XS, Volt

Fit & Design: Smooth feel and slim fit Side-split hem helps keep you moving A flyvent waistband provides lightweight ventilation for comfort A drawcord lets you adjust the fit Stretch-woven fabric lets you move freely through your stride A drop-in pocket at the back can hold a key or card Pleated back Double Swoosh Racing tab at center back Nike® Racing drawcord Technology: Sweat-wicking technology helps you stay dry and comfortable Nike® AeroSwift technology integrates innovative features and materials with precision fit to deliver exceptional mobility and lightweight comfort Additional Details: Machine wash