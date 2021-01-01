Joie Women's Ailani Top, Clean White, S

Joie is a contemporary collection focused on feminine and easy, yet modern styles STITCH IN TIME: This artisanal garment is made in India in collaboration with a women's initiative that empowers women by training them in heritage arts. These women come from local villages with limited access to education and opportunity. Through it's training and production program, the initiative provides women with a sense of autonomy and independence. Each piece is unique with hand-crafted elements that add to the garment's beauty.