Nike Womens Nike Air Force Shadow - Womens Basketball Shoes Pink/Volt/Orange Size 7.0

The Nike Air Force Shadow pays homage to exemplary women who are the driving force in changing and shaping a better world. These sneakers reflect this ethos in their design with a double Swoosh. The double-height on these kicks elevates your confidence while you stay focused on dreaming big. Featuring the iconic shape of the original Air Force 1 with exaggerated midsoles, these silhouettes ensure that you channel the legendary vibe and stay true to your aspirations every time you slip into them. Foam midsole offers ultimate comfort to your feet. Midsole height: 41mm The grooved outsole provides excellent traction and stability.