Nike Womens Nike Air Long Sleeve Rib Mock T-Shirt - Womens Fireberry/Hyper Royal/White Size XS

Made with soft, stretch fabric, the Nike Air Long-Sleeve Rib Mock T-Shirt features a two-color rib design accented by white embroidery at the chest. This combination adds dimension to elevate your fit. Two-color rib design adds texture and elevates your feel. White embroidered graphic pops at the chest. Stretchy, ribbed fabric helps you move through your day focused. Long-sleeve silhouette features a mock neck collar that fits close to your body. Tight fit gives you a body-hugging feel. 53% nylon/45% polyester/2% spandex. Imported.