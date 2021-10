Wraparound Max Air 2090 cushioning puts a distinctive footprint under the heel of a runner-tech sneaker set on springy, lightweight Nike React foam. Welded overlays wrap the upper in sporty textures and patterns that echo the curvy rubber lugs dotting the tread and popping up one side of the sculpted sole. Style Name: Nike Air Max 2090 Sneaker (Women). Style Number: 5945364.