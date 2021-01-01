Nike Womens Nike Air Max III - Womens Shoes White/Pink/Blue Size 08.0

Retro style meets unbeatable comfort in the Nike Air Max III. Recreating all the details and OG colorways of the iconic Air Max 90, the Air Max III is perfect for any retro fan. With Max Air in the heel and foam cushioning in the midsole, you'll feel soft, springy energy return in every step. Experience the comfort and throwback flair of the Air Max 90 all over again with the Air Max III. Heel Max Air unit provides unmatched cushioning and comfort. Low top design gives a sleek look while the padded collar keeps you cozy. The beloved rubber Waffle outsole provides traction and durability. Upper made from leather and breathable synthetic overlays.