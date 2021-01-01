Nike Women's Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Sparkle Running Shoes, Pink

Please Note: Shoes may not ship in orginal box Returning with strategically targeted breathability areas where you need it most, the Nike® Women's Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Sparkle running shoes are ready to help you tackle mile after mile. The sparkling Swoosh adds just the right about of glam. DESIGN: Perforations on upper enhance breathability in forefoot and arch Exposed Flywire cables in the midfoot promote a snug fit at higher speeds Slimmer design reduces bulk for a more conforming fit Sparkling Swoosh IN-SHOE COMFORT: Full-length Zoom Air unit provides a smooth, responsive ride Cushlot ST foam provides firm yet responsive cushioning High resiliency sockliner adapts to the contour of your foot to add support TRACTION & DURABILITY: Waffle pistons on outsole help absorb impact and provide multi-surface traction SPECS: Shoe Type: Neutral Previous Model: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Midsole Drop: 10mm