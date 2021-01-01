From anne klein

Anne Klein Women's AK/3338WTST Premium Crystal Accented Rose Gold-Tone and White Watch with Bangle Set

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Mineral crystal lens; mother-of pearl dial with rose gold-tone hands and premium crystal accented markers; inner ring set with 35 clear premium crystals White bangle with bow designs; Adjustable end links and jewelry clasp; set includes rose gold-tone bangles: one with white enamel filling and one with premium crystal accented white center piece Japanese-quartz Movement Case Diameter: 31millimeter Water resistant to 30 meter (100feet): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com