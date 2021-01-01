Burton Women's AK GTX Flare Down Jacket - Medium - Spiced Plum

Features of the Burton Women's AK GTX FlAre Down Jacket Not too tight or too baggy, with shaping at the elbows and shoulders for easy movement Gore-Tex two-layer fabric is windproof, waterproof, breathable and durable, it's the versatile solution to staying warm and dry while moving outside, Gore-Tex fabric is guaranteed to keepdry Living lining provides consistent temperature regulation without adding bulk or weight, Gore-seam tape provides durable seam protection for a completely weather and waterproof design 90/10 RSD down 800 fill provides lightweight High-loft warmth, reflective details, Recco reflector, shaped cuffs, power mesh wrist gaiters Stormform hood with drop construction and cohaesive embedded cinch and hood length adjustment Two-way center front zipper, ergonomic water-repellent zip-out stretch waist gaiter with jacket-to-pant interface, mesh-lined, no-snag pit zip vents, YKK water-resistant zippers Zippered microfleece hand-warmer pockets, interior card pocket and power mesh dump pockets, zippered chest pocket, zippered interior media/goggles pocket with therma-pocket inside to keepdevice warm and zippered sleeve pass pocket Bluesign approved materials use only safe chemicals and reduce impact on both humans and the planet during manufacturing