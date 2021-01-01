From burton

Burton Women's AK GTX Flare Down Jacket - Medium - Spiced Plum

$629.95
In stock
Buy at moosejaw

Description

Features of the Burton Women's AK GTX FlAre Down Jacket Not too tight or too baggy, with shaping at the elbows and shoulders for easy movement Gore-Tex two-layer fabric is windproof, waterproof, breathable and durable, it's the versatile solution to staying warm and dry while moving outside, Gore-Tex fabric is guaranteed to keepdry Living lining provides consistent temperature regulation without adding bulk or weight, Gore-seam tape provides durable seam protection for a completely weather and waterproof design 90/10 RSD down 800 fill provides lightweight High-loft warmth, reflective details, Recco reflector, shaped cuffs, power mesh wrist gaiters Stormform hood with drop construction and cohaesive embedded cinch and hood length adjustment Two-way center front zipper, ergonomic water-repellent zip-out stretch waist gaiter with jacket-to-pant interface, mesh-lined, no-snag pit zip vents, YKK water-resistant zippers Zippered microfleece hand-warmer pockets, interior card pocket and power mesh dump pockets, zippered chest pocket, zippered interior media/goggles pocket with therma-pocket inside to keepdevice warm and zippered sleeve pass pocket Bluesign approved materials use only safe chemicals and reduce impact on both humans and the planet during manufacturing

