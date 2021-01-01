Burton Women's [ak] Turbine 1/4 Zip Fleece Top - Medium - Bona Flora

Features of the Burton Women's (ak) Turbine 1/4 Zip Fleece Top Warmth and wicking with 1/4 zip venting Toasty second skin for the always-cold rider Lock in all-day heat with the women's Burton (ak) (ak) Turbine 1/4 Zip Fleece Hardworking and eco-friendly bluesign approved Polartec Power Stretch Pro fleece wicks away moisture and dries quickly, leaving you with nothing but ultra-toasty warmth wrapped around your body Dump excess heat with the 1/4 zip at the collar for micro temperature adjustments Layered up or worn on it on its own, this is one piece you'll never want to leave behind, whether at home or on the hill Fleece warmth meets Softshell function in a warm Maximum warmth with minimum weight Articulated Fit for ultimate layering Performance Welded zippered credit card pocket Highly breathable and quick-drying Fabric Details 89% Polyester, 11% Spandex Polartec Power Stretch Pro heathered fleece