The North Face Women's Albroz Parkina - Small - TNF Black

The North Face Women's Albroz Parkina is a relaxed Fit parkina that gets you in and out of the door. Stay warm in cold weather in your busy, everyday life. Style for office or out around town with 550 fill grey goose down that is plenty warm without the weight. Long without being too long to get caught up in the hustle and bustle. Features of The North Face Women's Albroz Parkina Relaxed Fit 550 fill down Attached hood Rib on collar and cuffs VISLON center front and pocket zips Elastic at hem for shape Embroidered logo on left chest and back-right shoulder Fabric Details Body: 50D 85 grams per squAre meter 69% polyester, 31% nylon Lining: 50D 73 grams per squAre meter 100% recycled polyester Insulation: 550 fill grey goose down; certified to the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) by Control Union