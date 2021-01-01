Calvin Klein Women's Aleah Sneaker, Black, 5.5

Calvin Klein is a minimalist canvas for creative exploration. Founded in New York in 1968, the brand elevates everyday essentials to globally iconic status. Calvin Klein’s footwear offering is simple and pure, with clean lines born from a singular point of view STYLE: Advance your style with both modern fashion and breathable, stretch comfort with the knit design of Calvin Klein's Aleah sneaker. DESIGN: Jogger with breathable, stretch comfort through the knit design and toggle laces Textile, Synthetic 1.4" heel