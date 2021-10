Staples by The Drop Models are 5'10"/178 cm and wearing a size S and XXL This low hip length sweater measures 25"/ 64 cm long Loose-Fit: designed for comfort This plush and cozy bell-sleeve pullover sweater with a slit back vent is in cuddle-chic rib and a major step up from your sweatshirt. This sweater will leave you lounging for days worn with our Faith short as a set.