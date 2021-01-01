Mizuno Women's Align Long Volleyball Pants, XS, Charcoal

The stylish Mizuno® Women’s Align Long Volleyball Pants are engineered for performance on the court but stylish enough for everyday wear. The Align Long Pants feature premium fabrics, extended length for taller athletes, and low-rise fit for maximum comfort and style. The mixture of performance and style makes the Muzino® Women’s Align Long Volleyball pants perfect for either a warm up piece or casual wear. Design Stretch fabric for greater freedom of movement Straight leg fit that skim the hips Structured seams to keep muscles warm while flattering the body Tagless care label Wide waistband Women's exclusive fit and pattern