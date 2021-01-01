Mountain Hardwear Women's All Day Favorite Tight - Large - Washed Raisin

The Mountain Hardwear Women's All Day Favorite Tight is a durable legging for all day, every day. Climbs and hikes, kicking it around town, they look good and stay comfortable from morning to night. The stretch Cordura fabric holds up to the test, from brushes with rock and trees to sitting in the dirt eating lunch. Soft on the inside to keep you going outside. Features of the Mountain Hardwear Women's All Day Favorite Tight Abrasion resistant stretch Cordura High-waisted Fit with wide waistband Harness compatibility Fabric Details 86% Cordura Nylon, 14% Lycra Elastane