adidas Womens adidas All Me Support Summer Bra - Womens Black/White Size L

Get ultimate comfort and support for your low-impact activities with the adidas All Me Support Summer Bra. Made with a sustainable polyester and elastane fabric mix, its superior AEROREADY technology wicks away sweat to keep you cool and ready, all-day long. Stay on top of your everyday routines with the adidas All Me Support Summer Bra! adidas All Me Support Summer Bra features: A power mesh layer offers a body-hugging feel without sacrificing breathability. Compression fit improves overall blood flow for a speedy recovery process. Pullover design with scoop neck offers stretchy comfort and style. Strappy back brings optimal support to your fit. 79% recycled polyester/21% elastane. Imported.