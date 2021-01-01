Packed with features, this Callaway women's golf shirt has half sleeves for moderate coverage and offers UPF 50 protection against the sun's harmful rays. Lightweight and breathable jersey fabrication is enhanced with stretch for a full range of motion with each swing. Cooling technology transfers heat away from your body, and Opti Dri™ moisture-wicking technology pulls away sweat, keeping you cool and dry. Boasting a bright floral print and crafted with 48% recycled material, this stylish and comfortable ladies golf top is an eco-friendly choice you can feel good about. 48% Polyester / 48% Recycled Polyester / 4% Elastane Jersey fabrication is soft and smooth, providing comfort for the wearer Opti Dri™ Wicks Away Moisture To Keep You Cool & Dry Stretch To Give Full Range Of Motion Made With 45% Recycled Polyester UPF 50 Sun Protection Fabric Self Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported | Callaway Women's Allover Floral Print Sun Protection Golf Polo Shirt, True Red, Polyester/Elastane