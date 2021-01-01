Women's TOMS Alpargata Repreve Knit Slip On Sneaker

Arrive in style wearing the TOMS Alpargata Repreve Knit Slip On Sneaker. This classic slip-on features a removable OrthoLite® Eco LT Hybrid™ insole that offers cushioning and keeps moisture at bay. Features and Benefits Part of the earthwise™ Collection Eco-friendly Removable, cushioning OrthoLite® Eco LT Hybrid™ insole made with 26% eco content (15% waste foam, 5% recycled content, and 6% bio-oils) Antimicrobial Moisture-wicking REPREVE Our Ocean® recycled polyester made from recycled plastic bottles Carbon-negative Green EVA outsole derived from sugarcane