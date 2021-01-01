From toms

Women's TOMS Alpargata Repreve Knit Slip On Sneaker

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Arrive in style wearing the TOMS Alpargata Repreve Knit Slip On Sneaker. This classic slip-on features a removable OrthoLite® Eco LT Hybrid™ insole that offers cushioning and keeps moisture at bay. Features and Benefits Part of the earthwise™ Collection Eco-friendly Removable, cushioning OrthoLite® Eco LT Hybrid™ insole made with 26% eco content (15% waste foam, 5% recycled content, and 6% bio-oils) Antimicrobial Moisture-wicking REPREVE Our Ocean® recycled polyester made from recycled plastic bottles Carbon-negative Green EVA outsole derived from sugarcane

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com