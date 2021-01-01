TOMS Women's Alpargatas - Coral & Blue Joshua Tree Canvas Alpargata - Women

Coral & Blue Joshua Tree Canvas Alpargata - Women. Take on warm-weather days in the desert print style of this alpargata boasting TOMS signature slip-on silhouette in a canvas upper with a stretch goring design. And with every pair you purchase, TOMS will give a pair of new shoes to a child in need. One for One. Size note: TOMS run true to size. If you are between sizes, TOMS recommends ordering the next size down since TOMS shoes will stretch with wear.FeaturesCloudBoundTM Sole provides extra comfort, cushioning and traction so you can wear your favorite slip-ons longerProduct DetailsSlip-on with stretch goringRemovable insoleCanvas upperTextile liningMan-made soleImported