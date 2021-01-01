TOMS Grey/Multi Women's Alpargatas Science Lab Grey Slip On Espadrille Glow in the Dark Ortholite Shoes

We've experimented with a science-inspired print. The result: a pair of comfy women's slip-ons ready for an afternoon around town or a long day at the lab. Glow-in-the-dark canvas upperCanvas footbedRubber / EVA outsole with custom tread and traction padsRemovable and hand-washable OrthoLite® Eco LT Hybrid™ insole for lightweight cushioning made with plant derived and recycled materialsElastic gore for easy on and off TOMS CloudBound™ Soles for extra comfort, extra breathability, and extra tractionExclusive to TOMS. comWe commit 1/3 of our profits to support people working to build equity at the grassroots level. Alpargata Science Lab Grey Slip On Espadrille Glow in the Dark Ortholite