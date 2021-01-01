TOMS Women's Alpargatas WHITE - White Tie-Dye Jersey Alpargata - Women

White Tie-Dye Jersey Alpargata - Women. Take on warm-weather days in the white tie-dye style of this alpargata boasting TOMS signature slip-on silhouette in a canvas upper with a stretch goring design. And with every pair you purchase, TOMS will give a pair of new shoes to a child in need. One for One. Size note: TOMS run true to size. If you are between sizes, TOMS recommends ordering the next size down since TOMS shoes will stretch with wear.Slip-on with elastic goreRemovable insoleCloudBoundTM Sole provides extra comfort, cushioning and tractionTextile liningRubber soleImported